More people are getting vaccinated, but not enough

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Is this renewed push to get people vaccinated working?

Helen Keller hospital has usually seen an average of 30 people getting the vaccine last week they saw at least 135.

The mobile vaccine clinics set up in Lauderdale county usually see three to four people a day. In the last week, they’ve seen between 15 to 20 a day. But they still need those numbers to continue to rise.

That’s because just this week COVID-19 cases at Helen Keller have doubled. Right now, they have 26 COVID patients, 11 in the ICU and two on ventilators. Last week, no one was on a ventilator.

Officials at Helen Keller hospital say that the rise in vaccines that they’ve given out is mainly to students going back to school.

Mike Melton who’s the project coordinator over the Lauderdale county clinics said that numbers are slowly increasing and they are optimistic and hopeful that they will keep trending upward.

“It gave us a feel of hey things are going to turn around and more people are going to start coming. I just left Joe Wheeler and they were on their 14th/15th shot by 10 o’clock this morning so all of that is giving us room to say thank goodness maybe people are starting to change their mind and starting to come out and get their shots,” said Melton.

You have an opportunity tomorrow to get your vaccine. The mobile vaccine clinic will be set up at Florence High School. You can also get your vaccine every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keller Wellcare Center

