Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

More people are getting vaccinated, but not enough

Push to get more people vaccinated in Lauderdale County
Push to get more people vaccinated in Lauderdale County
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Is this renewed push to get people vaccinated working?

Helen Keller hospital has usually seen an average of 30 people getting the vaccine last week they saw at least 135.

The mobile vaccine clinics set up in Lauderdale county usually see three to four people a day. In the last week, they’ve seen between 15 to 20 a day. But they still need those numbers to continue to rise.

That’s because just this week COVID-19 cases at Helen Keller have doubled. Right now, they have 26 COVID patients, 11 in the ICU and two on ventilators. Last week, no one was on a ventilator.

Officials at Helen Keller hospital say that the rise in vaccines that they’ve given out is mainly to students going back to school.

Mike Melton who’s the project coordinator over the Lauderdale county clinics said that numbers are slowly increasing and they are optimistic and hopeful that they will keep trending upward.

“It gave us a feel of hey things are going to turn around and more people are going to start coming. I just left Joe Wheeler and they were on their 14th/15th shot by 10 o’clock this morning so all of that is giving us room to say thank goodness maybe people are starting to change their mind and starting to come out and get their shots,” said Melton.

You have an opportunity tomorrow to get your vaccine. The mobile vaccine clinic will be set up at Florence High School. You can also get your vaccine every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Keller Wellcare Center

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of...
State health leaders hold first press conference since April
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV

Latest News

Increase in A/C unit repairs due to heat
Huntsville AC company sees increase in calls for repairs due to extreme heat temperatures
Alabama State Trooper
Alabama State Troopers remind motorists about the Move Over Law
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense questions credibility of prosecutor’s witness Trent Willis
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time