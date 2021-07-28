Deals
Months after initial flooding, Cherokee woman still not in home

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A house is no longer a home to a woman in Cherokee.

“It does something to you. You work your butt off to pay for a house and then this is what happens. You get ran out of it,” said Tiffany Christopher

Tiffany Christopher and her son haven’t lived in their home for months since floodwaters forced them to find another place to call home for the time being.

She believes the solar company owned by Orsted behind her home is responsible for the flooding.

“My central unit is ruined. We wouldn’t have any air. There was so much moisture in there I am sure it’s covered in mold. The floors are soft. My son and I would be sick if we went back,” said Christopher.

Now, renting another home Christopher is looking for solutions.

“My stomach gets in knots and I get a little teary-eyed just knowing that something I worked so hard to get is basically ruined,” said Christopher.

She’s hired a lawyer to further investigate what can be done.

He told WAFF’s DeAndria Turner that they are in the beginning phase of looking at all legal options to hold Orsted and other parties fully responsible for the flooding.

Christopher said this is the help she’s needed because she’s been drowning in bad news.

“That’s been the most peace that I had to know that I have someone to help me finally,” said Christopher.

WAFF 48 has contacted Orsted and is waiting to hear back.

