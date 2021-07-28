Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of...
State health leaders hold first press conference since April
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Sara Franco Tapia, 32.
Woman accused of murdering sons to be moved to jail to await hearing
Shannon Elmore was charged with murder
Woman charged with murder of Union Grove man
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
Robert Clarence Barnes mugshot
DNA test leads to Boaz sexual assault arrest
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV
Arizona couple warns others about flash flooding after almost getting swept away.
Arizona couple escapes flash flooding while off-roading
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 577K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases