Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man’s bond is set at $1 million after he was arrested for trafficking several drugs in Huntsville.

According to HPD, the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force made contact with Sabore Basden following an investigation on a drug trafficking organization in the Huntsville area.

Basden was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was also arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

Officers seized money and narcotics at the time of Basden's arrest. (Huntsville Police Department)

Officers seized money and narcotics at the time of his arrest. HPD says the street value of the narcotics seized was $74,000. Basden’s bond was set to $1 million.

He was charged with firing eight shots at a Huntsville police officer in November 2013. Basden took a plea deal for attempted assault in the first degree in 2015.

WAFF has reached out to authorities for more information on Basden’s release.

