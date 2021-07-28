Madison County Schools make masks optional for upcoming semester

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Madison County School officials have announced that students, teachers and staff will not be required to wear masks for the upcoming fall semester.

Madison County Schools Spokesperson Tim Hall said that masking will be optional but highly recommended when students head back to the classroom on August 4.

Madison City Schools also announced that masking will also be optional, you can read more on that here.

