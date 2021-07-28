Long serving Athens Board of Education member passes away

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former member of the Athens Board of Education who served for ten years has passed away, according to the city’s official Twitter account.

Ernest Campbell served the board from 1991-2011. He passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, July 26, at Huntsville Hospital.

“We offer our condolences to his family and friends,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “He was known by so many in our community, and this loss will be felt throughout our city.”

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

