Long serving Athens Board of Education member passes away

Ernest Campbell photo
Ernest Campbell photo(City of Athens)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A former member of the Athens Board of Education who served for ten years has passed away, according to the city’s official Twitter account.

Ernest Campbell served the board from 1991-2011. He passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, July 26, at Huntsville Hospital.

“We offer our condolences to his family and friends,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “He was known by so many in our community, and this loss will be felt throughout our city.”

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

