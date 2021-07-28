Deals
Keep an eye on temperatures today as highs reach into 90s

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Warm and muggy start to your Wednesday with temperatures already in the lower and middle 70s. Some dense fog out there this morning so commuters need a little extra time.

Your Wednesday is looking hot as we move past the morning hours with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90s today. With highs in the 90s, heat indices are in the triple digits easy. We are going to see the heat today, tomorrow and Friday of this week.

Not much for rain chances these next few days, just sunshine and heat across the Valley.

Rain will return for the weekend and bring storms along with it.

