Jefferson County K9 recovering from injuries following search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County K9 is recovering from broken bones he got while he was helping in the search for a missing person.

Investigators said Deputy “Razor” suffered a few broken bones during the search Sunday night. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on the job in about six weeks.

Good boy!

