Huntsville Animal Services needs your help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you go to Huntsville Animal Services, you will see many wagging tails and puppy dog eyes begging you to pet them.

The shelter reports seeing higher-than-usual dog surrenders at its facility on Triana Boulevard.

Stefany McBride, the animal care supervisor for the shelter, said she doesn’t know the reason for this, but she said it could be because people are wanting to go on vacation so they surrender their animals.

“Summertime we do see a lot of influx of owner surrenders or strays coming in,” McBride said. “I don’t know the rhyme or reason I wish I could. I sometimes think it’s summertime and people going on vacation wanting to be out of town that’s the only thing I can think of and then, of course, it’s cat season so an influx of cats always during summertime.”

But there is good news.

Leaders with Huntsville Animal Services said they do everything they can to try to help families keep the animal in their home, like helping spay and neuter if that’s an obstacle for a family.

“We do our best to help these owner surrenders,” McBride said. “If there are any kind of issues at home or they want their dogs spayed or neutered we are willing to help pay for all that. Anything to help keep the dog at home and not in our building.”

McBride said though if a pet walks through their doors they do everything in their power to make sure he or she has a happy life.

“Once you start you can’t stop saving everything. We do everything even calling trainers to come to help us. That’s probably the biggest thing is watching these phobic scared dogs come into our building watching them leave to good homes,” McBride said.

They’re extending their lowered adoption rates through the end of this month. It’s $10 for most adults dogs and cats, meanwhile, kittens range from $35 to $50. That includes vaccinations, spay or neuter, microchip, a city license, and a free bag of dog food.

If you can’t adopt there are other ways you can help. You can volunteer or foster. McBride said they need things like blankets, dog toys, and cat litter.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.