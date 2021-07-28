Huntsville Animal Services to host open house

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you interested in becoming a foster family for a pet in need but don’t exactly know how it works? Huntsville Animal Services is hosting an event perfect for you! Huntsville Animal Services will host an open house for those who have questions about their fostering program.

The open house will be on Saturday, July 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be in their building, which is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.

The open house will help inform those interested in fostering how the process works and get to meet potential dogs that are in need of a new foster family.

You can learn more about the event on their Facebook page or you can call them at (256) 883-3783.

