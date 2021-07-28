Deals
Huntsville AC company sees increase in calls for repairs due to extreme heat temperatures

Increase in A/C unit repairs due to heat
By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The heat can be a major strain on air conditioning units, and local companies are seeing an increase in calls for repairs.

On Monday, more than 300 calls were received at H.C Blake Company. This Huntsville-based office provides heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services.

But with temperatures in the 90′s, technicians have been busy with calls regarding broken AC units.

“It’s something that we know that comes in the summertime, so we are very prepared for it. We just take it one phone call at a time and get as many people taken care of as we can,” said H.C. Blake Company Marketing Manager Tricia Shelby.

Shelby said on average service techs are going to about four homes a day on repair calls.

A nationwide AC unit shortage means you may want to consider options for ensuring your current unit is working properly.

Many companies offer quarterly or annual maintenance plans for preventative maintenance.

“We also recommend that you change your filters annually for your unit so that it breaths easier; and if your unit is frozen over, call your local provider to get out there,” said Shelby.

To help meet the demand, Shelby said the company has ordered an additional 50 AC units for customers and has more products stocked in the warehouse.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

