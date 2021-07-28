Deals
Florence Police investigating shooting

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night in Florence.

According to police, police responded to a call about shots fired on Carver Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. Three people were injured in the shooting, all with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

FPD says that they do not have a motive for the shooting yet but an investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP and your message.

