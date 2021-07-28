DNA test leads to Boaz sexual assault arrest

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department confirmed that a man has been arrested for a sexual assault of a minor that happened on January 20.

44-year-old, Robert Clarence Barnes, was arrested in Birmingham after his DNA matched the DNA found in a sexual assault kit. Barnes was arrested at his job at Meyer Distributing on July 27, according to a post on the Boaz Police Department’s official Facebook page.

Barnes was charged with sodomy second degree. According to police, he will be sent to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with his bond set at $150,000.

