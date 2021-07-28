Deals
DNA test leads to Boaz sexual assault arrest

Robert Clarence Barnes mugshot
Robert Clarence Barnes mugshot(Boaz Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department confirmed that a man has been arrested for a sexual assault of a minor that happened on January 20.

44-year-old, Robert Clarence Barnes, was arrested in Birmingham after his DNA matched the DNA found in a sexual assault kit. Barnes was arrested at his job at Meyer Distributing on July 27, according to a post on the Boaz Police Department’s official Facebook page.

Barnes was charged with sodomy second degree. According to police, he will be sent to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with his bond set at $150,000.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

On January 20, 2021, The Boaz Police Department responded to a call of a sexual assault of a minor. The minor had met a...

Posted by Boaz Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

