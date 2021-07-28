Defense rests case in Sheriff Mike Blakely trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The defense has rested its case:

The defense rests their case.

Blakely’s testimony below:

Defense calls Sheriff Mike Blakey as a witness.

Blakely says he has lived in Limestone County his entire life, lives on the same 40 acres as his grandfather.

Blakely talks about the state trooper that took him under his wing, says this is what made him want to go into law enforcement.

Blakely was elected Sheriff in 1983. Says this was a childhood dream of his.

As far as the AL realtors check, Blakely says he got a call from the local realtors association and they presented him with a $1,500 check, and he deposited it into his account.

Blakely says never in his 10 terms has he deposited money himself into his campaign account. T-Bird Thomas Watkins was his treasurer.

Blakely says he had a lot of campaign expenses left to pay after election. Says when he got $1,500 realtors check, T-Bird was out of town so he called him. Says T-Bird told him to deposit it and use those funds to pay off expenses.

As far as Red Brick Strategies, Blakely was suggested to work with them by fellow elected officials who used RBS for their campaigns.

Says his impression of the work Red Brick Strategies and Willis did for him/his campaign was outstanding.

Blakely says in hindsight, he's not sure Willis ever sent them an invoice. Blakely says he only ever saw Willis twice during campaign.

Blakely says they knew they would have leftover money and told Plunk to stop paying RBS and his campaign would cover the rest. That's when the $7,500 check was sent and for a $4,000 rebate from Willis/RBS.

Blakely says he deposited $4,000 RBS rebate into his account, told T-Bird he was going to do this. Says again, he never put money in his campaign account.

Blakey says Willis implying the $4,000 was part of a fraud scheme was a lie.

As far as the Austin Hinds $2,500 campaign contribution, Blakely says in he let T-Bird know about this (he was in Clay county) and he deposited this into his account. Says as soon as he got with T-Bird he wrote him a check.

Defense asked if Blakely did this to steal money or hide fact that Austin Hinds contributed to his campaign, Blakely says no.

As far as $3,000 check D.C. seminar, Blakely says it was some sort of social media training and was interested. Figured travel/hotels/etc. would@cost around $3,000 so told T-Bird to cut him a check.

Blakely says his late wife was having health problems so he couldn't go to D.C. He deposited the $3,000 into personal account because he said he figured he would end up going eventually.

Tuten: When you didn’t pay it back right away was it your intent to keep it and hope no one notices? (Talking about $3,000 MB put in his personal for training)

MB- No sir

Tuten seems to be working to combat all counts.

As far as the Las Vegas seminar, Blakely says in all honesty, he took time away to go to casino. He says he attended 99% of seminar and defense is showing certificate to prove this.

Blakely says at 2015 Vegas seminar, he was worried he didn't have enough money. Called Ramona to send him $1,000 because inmate fund is kind of like their petty cash account.

Blakely says gambling was not the reason he had $1,000 sent to him in Vegas.

Talking about the rodeo allowing the sheriff’s office to raise money.

MB: Bought 30 something vehicles, bullet proof vests, and firing range, things like that.

As far as $1,000 check from TVA for rodeo ground work, Blakely says he got this check in the mail and didn't pay attention to fine print of what it was for. Blakely says he had just purchased new AC unit and thought it was a rebate for that.

Blakely says he talked to Debbie and this $1,000 TVA check was put into rodeo account.

As far as ACCA Orange Beach conference, he says he has never been before and commission told him there would be a Sheriff breakout session. Says it's important to have a good relationship/work together with county commission.

Blakely says when he booked everything for ACCA conference, he never intended to attend the whole thing, he knew he would play in the golf tournament. Blakely says he met a lot of other Sheriffs there and went to see all the vendors while he was there.

Blakely says when he left Limestone County, travel plans were to drive down to ACCA conference in Orange Beach Sunday, golf tourney Monday, network Tuesday, and come back on Wednesday.

Blakely got an opportunity to play on a very exclusive golf course in Biloxi. Says after they played golf in Biloxi, they went to casino. Blakely says he won big and told commissioners who were there if they got there in 5 mins, he would give them each $500 chip.

Defense says he was sharing the wealth. Blakely says they were his friends and he just wanted to do this, says giving the $500 chip was not a bribe and he expected nothing in return.

Says trip to Biloxi did not cost Limestone County any money.

As far as asking Chief Clerk Debbie Davis for $1,000 while in Biloxi, he was not carrying a lot of money with him and asked Davis to send him money, was not spending county money. Says Davis and her family are very dear friends.

Did the trip to Biloxi cost the county anything?

No

How was the room and golf paid for? Comped

I contacted Debbie and asked her to send me $1,000

Would you have fired Davis if she didn't send you the money? No

Says he called Davis about sending money she's his friend and first person who answered the phone. Says he paid the money back in cash as soon as he got back to Athens.

Defense brings up HIGO LLC. Defense asks if he is familiar with this Blakely says "I'm afraid so,"

Blakely says when he was looking to sell his parents house, Brad Pullum called him several times to show the house, said he would sell house for him and not charge commission. Says this had nothing to do with paying back Tall Paul.

Pullum- house

Initially I had mentioned I was thinking about selling mom and dads house.

He calls me and tells me he wants to show house

Personally I didn’t want to fool with it

But he calls me the people wanting to look at it he felt sure would buy it

Blakely talking about overpaid salary. Noticed his checks were wrong (higher than usual) and commission didn't do anything, then he was notified he was overpaid $28,000 over several years. Was told he could pay all at once or over a few months.

Blakely says he was riding horses with Tall Paul and told him about the money he owed for being overpaid and Tall Paul offered to loan him $30,000. Blakely said he didn't know when he could pay him back and Tall Paul said he wasn't worried about it.

Blakely says Tall Paul is a great friend and the loan had nothing to do with him being the Sheriff. Says he eventually paid him back in cash.

Going back to sale of parents house, Blakely said he knew who Chiou was but didn't know him. He said he didn't know the $50,000 was form Chiou.

Blakely says he knew about HIGO LCC and doesn't remember if he was directly involved in choosing the inmates to do work there. Says from his understanding, work would only last a couple of weeks.

Blakely says inmate work at HIGO had nothing to do with $50,000 loan from Chiou and nothing to do with Pullum selling his parents house.

Blakely says there was issues with closing his parents house and Pullum said him and Chiou would buy the house in the meantime and get the money back from the buyer.

Blakely now discussing law enforcement fund/pistol permit fund.

Blakely says Chiou came by and he agreed to give him honorary deputy card. Says a lot of people use honorary deputy card as a pistol permit and has never known it to be denied as a pistol permit, not a state pistol permit though.

Says the fact that Pullum bought Blakely's house and used money from Chiou had nothing to do with giving Chiou honorary deputy card.

Talking about pistol permit money-



"You will have cash there on hand on any given day. This money would always be used as petty cash."-MB

Blakely says there has never been any money missing from any of the accounts. Says inmates always got their money that they had in inmate account.

Court taking a 10 min break.

Defense resuming questioning. Asks if LCSO employees were allowed to cash checks out of law Enforcment funds, Blakely says yes.

If they wanted to put a check in for lunch money- there’s no issue wirh that



Checks used like petty cash-

MB said he had one check held. He wanted to beat the check to the bank and got paid the next day.

He said he didn't know it was being held for months.

State now cross-examining Blakely.

State starting with TVA check, state asks where check was sent, Blakely says Sheriff's Office. State showing check, dated 9/6/2013.

$1,000 TVA check has a signage date with Blakely's signature of 9/5, check dated on 9/6. State asks did he not think $1,000 was a little high for AC rebate (what he thought check was for) Blakely says no.

State bringing up AL Realtors campaign donation check. Blakely says campaign owed him money, he talked to T-Bird who told him to keep check. State says T-Bird testified he doesn't know about this check, Blakely says he heard T-Bird testify he didn't remember.

Blakely says he hasn't received FCPA filing and doesn't know if T-Bird reported this check on filing.

State asks if Sheriff has receipts for expenses he was being reimbursed for, he says no. Blakely says he usually gives T-Bird these receipts but was not anticipated being reimbursed.

Blakely says the Realtors check situation was not a normal process for him.

State showing form Blakely used to open campaign account at First National Bank. It shows on new account card that both Blakely and T-Bird at signatories on account. State says any checks discussed, he could have put on campaign account.

State bringing up Red Brick Strategies. Blakely reiterating he realized he would have leftover campaign money, thanked Plunk for kindness in paying RBS, and told him campaign would pay RBS, that's why he cut check for $7,500 (Willis told him this is how much he owed)

Blakely says the last time he saw Willis was night of his election party, says $7,500 was written before this and has no idea why it's dated 11/14. $4,000 rebate check was also written on 11/14.

Blakely says the $7,500 check could have been written 10/14, and he does not know why it says 11/14. He says he knows this check was written prior to the election.

Blakely says the $4,000 rebate check from RBS was deposited into his personal account. State asks if he could have put it in campaign account or safe, Blakely says yes.

State moving on to Austin Hinds check. Blakely says he told T-Bird he got this $2,500 check, put it in his personal account, and that it was eventually put into his campaign account.

State asking Blakely about the first letter the LCSO got from the ethics commission asking them for records. Blakely says he doesn't remember when any of these letters came.

State showing letter from ethics commission came on Jan. 31 2018. Blakely says he does not remember if Debbie Davis showed him this letter. State says the Austin Hinds check $ was put into campaign account the same day. Blakely says no, it was in February, he was right.

State showing that T-Bird made several check deposits on Jan. 31, 2018. Check repaying Austin Hinds donations was not deposited this day.

At least as of now you realize all of your campaign donations legally needed to go into your campaign account?

Yes



When you put those in your personal account that was illegal?

Yes ma'm

Blakely said his voice gets loud when he's excited and told prosecutors he was not trying to be rude or anything. State said they were not taking it like that at all.

State says to Blakely you realize now, today, that not depositing these checks into your campaign account was illegal, Blakely says yes.

State showing phone call records between Blakely and T-Bird. State says Blakely got AL Realtors check, deposits it that same day, and doesn't talk to T-Bird until a few days later.

State alleging he did not talk to T-Bird about the check (Blakely said he deposited realtors check into personal account per T-Bird's advice) until after he already deposited it.

State says they have more, but asked the judge for this to be a stopping point to break for lunch.

Court resumed. State questioning Blakely again.

State showing records and saying if Blakely did not deposit $1,500 realtors check into personal account, he would have been in the negative. Blakely disagrees with this.

State saying the same thing about the Red Brick Strategies and Austin Hinds check deposited into Blakely's account

Blakely says he would NOT have been in the negative if he did not deposit these campaign checks into his personal account.

State showing check #1136 written on 11/13. Check #1137 dated 11/14 is the $7,500 to RBS that Blakely denies was written on that date,

State showing checks dated in ‘17 that were held and deposited into Blakely’s account in ‘18. All the checks are around $100. State says the checks that were lower were held but the checks in the thousands were not held. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State bringing up 2015 Vegas work trip. Blakey says he received a $2,500 advance that he cashed as well as per diem. It was an “Emerging Trends” conference. State asks Blakely if he’s a tech guy, he says not really. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Blakely says he gambled on this trip. Blakely says he got Robinson to wire him $500 because he needed the money. State says he got back and paid back $945. Blakey says none of the money went towards gambling. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State bringing up 2015 Vegas trip where Robinson wired him $1,000 this time. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State showing a “very general” gambling report for Blakely. From the 2 Vegas trips, Blakely lost $6,000. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State showing how Blakey got per diem for 4 days for Orange Beach ACCA conference. State says he did not get per diem for Biloxi (where he was for 2 days) @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State asks if he was aware the day he was gone was for Sheriff breakout session at ACCA conference. Blakely says yes, that’s why he sent 2 jail administrators, says he never intended on going. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State saying during gambling in Biloxi, Blakely put in roughly $20,000. Blakely says he totally disagrees and this is so wrong. “I must have a twin down there that’s doing something that I’m not,” @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Blakely is saying the documents the state obtained from the Beau Rivage are wrong, says they gave them something that’s not true. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State brings up how Blakely gave commissioners $500 chip. State asks how big chip was and he circled his hand and said “about this big” and the whole courtroom starts laughing. State says he gave chips to them to cash out so he wouldn’t get taxed. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State says Blakely was being paid per diem for a conference he left early. Blakely says he fulfilled all the duties he needed to there. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State displaying calendar from Sept. 2015. Shows that on 9/10 he gave Chiou honorary deputy card. On 9/15 Pullum tried to write over $22,000 check but it bounced (to pay off closing loan to bank). @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

On 9/16 state says Chiou gave $50,000. Blakely says Chiou never gave him that, says Pullum gave it to him. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

On 9/17 Blakely writes Pullum a $3,648 check. Blakely said he assumes it was for closing. On 9/18 Blakely sells his parents house to Cary and Jessica Ziegler. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

On 9/21 HIGO opens an account at Bank Independent signed by Pullum and Chiou. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State asks if he knows when inmates started working at HIGO, Blakely says no. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State showing check from HIGO to Michael Vance (one of the inmates) for work done on 9/21-9/22. On 9/21 Pullum withdrawals over $22,000, it’s the exact number of what Blakely needed to take out for loan for house. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State says everything they discussed with HIGO happened within about 10 days. From Chiou’s honorary deputy card-time loan was paid off. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State says giving Chiou and honorary deputy card basically gave him a license to use a firearm without running a background check. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Court breaking for 10 minutes. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State asks Blakely if he took money out of $50,000 check to pay back Tall Paul, Blakely says yes. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State passes Blakely to the defense. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Defense asks Blakely if he re-paid any money because there was an investigation, Blakely says no. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Blakely says T-Bird had the checkbook to the campaign account, also says he communicates w/ T-Bird other ways than just his cellphone (referring to state showing cellphone call records between the 2 in regards to depositing the realtors check) @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Neither sides have anything further for Blakely. He is stepping down as a witness. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Defense calls Albert Malone as a witness. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Malone details cars and has known Blakely since high school. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Malone says he has a good and truthful reputation in the community. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State has no questions for Malone. Appears to be a character witness, he’s leaving the courtroom. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Defense calls Charles Page as a witness. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Page says he is a full-time grandfather and retired as circuit court clerk here at the Limestone County courthouse. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Page has known Blakely for 40 years and says he has a good reputation and never known him to be dishonest. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

State asks if this would change his opinion of Blakey if he did these things, Page says yes, if he did them. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Defense calls Wayne Harper as a witness. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Harper is retired as a police officer for the city of Athens. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Harper says Blakely has a good reputation and is honest. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Harper says nothing he has seen about this case changes his opinion of Blakely. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Defense calls Christi Valls as a witness, she’s an attorney who does family law/domestic relations. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Valls was also the assist. DA. Valls says Blakely’s reputation in the community is great. Says the charges do not change her opinion of him. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

The defense rests their case. @waff48 — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) July 29, 2021

Original: After less than two days of defense testimony, Mike Blakely’s attorneys could rest their case as soon as Thursday. It’s looking like this case will be in the hands of the jury very soon.

The defense is quickly going through their witnesses as opposed to the prosecution who had testimony for over a week, but Sheriff Blakely himself still has yet to take the stand. We’ll find out Thursday if the Sheriff will testify.

Wednesday began with cross-examination for expert in state elections and campaigns Steve Raby. Raby testified that mistakes on campaign records are often made, especially in local elections. Raby also said dozens, if not hundreds, of candidates he’s worked with, have deposited campaign funds into personal accounts, and none have been charged with theft.

You may remember Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Chief Clerk Debbie Davis who was called to testify twice. One of Blakely’s charges revolves around her wiring him $1,000 to a casino in Biloxi, and today her husband Jerry Davis testified he told Debbie to wire their personal money. Jerry said he did this because Blakely is a friend, and he would do it again.

Tammy Waddell was one of the two jail workers who testified Wednesday, and she spoke of a meeting she had with an Attorney Generals investigator and FBI agent a few years back to discuss the case. She felt very intimidated by them, and that things got heated when she believed they were wanting an answer from her that was not true.

The state played a recording of part of the interview where Waddell said the investigators were professional and did not raise their voices at her when they asked her about this. The state questioned Waddell why she changed her answer and why she never told them she felt intimidated. Waddell said, “If I was comfortable with your office, maybe I would have,”

