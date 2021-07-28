Deals
Dauphin Island closes municipal offices due to rising COVID-19 cases

59 of Alabama's 67 counties are currently considered at 'very high risk' for COVID-19 spread.
59 of Alabama's 67 counties are currently considered at 'very high risk' for COVID-19 spread.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - The town of Dauphin Island has closed several municipal buildings due to a severe rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Facebook post by Mayor Jeff Collier.

The closing will affect the town hall, public works, police department and welcome center, according to the post. Residents are encouraged to do business virtually while the buildings are closed.

Collier says that these closings are to keep the staff safe and reduce the spread of the virus.

“We are hopeful these measures will be temporary and apologize for any inconveniences they may cause,” said Collier.

Mobile County is experiencing a huge increase in cases, 490 new cases of the virus were reported and two people were reportedly died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

You can view the Facebook post below:

Posted by Town of Dauphin Island on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

