Dangerous heat Thursday & Friday; Heat index 105°F+

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hot today and tomorrow but the hottest weather will happen Friday. The heat index will rise to 100 degrees by 11am Friday morning and stay above 100 degrees through at least 6pm.

The heat index could reach 108 degrees for several hours in some locations during the afternoon hours. Please stay hydrated and check on your friends and neighbors during this time of extreme heat. Also make sure your pets have plenty of water. You might want to limit your time outdoors and take frequent breaks. Know the signs of “Heat Exhaustion” and “Heat Stroke”.

Heat Exhaustion symptoms include: Excessive thirst, weakness, headache, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting along with dizziness. If you experience these symptoms you need to get out of the heat and rest. In addition to Heat Exhaustion symptoms, Heat Stroke symptoms also include: Throbbing headache and a lack of sweating, your skin becomes dry, red and hot. If you have Heat Stroke symptoms you need to call 911, seek medical attention immediately.

As we enter the weekend we expect a return of scattered showers and storms. This will push the heat back into the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Rain chances increase throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures return to the 80s for much of next week.

