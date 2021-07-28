Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Tokyo Olympic Games
Advertisement

Boaz Police Chief accepts new role with ALEA

Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin(Boaz Police Department Facebook page)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin will leave his current role to take a job with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. His last day will be Sunday, August 1.

“While I’m excited about building new relationships within ALEA, I will certainly miss everyone that has become my family at Boaz P.D.,” Chief Gaskin said on a post on the official Boaz Police Department Facebook page.

Chief Gaskin also said that the department is full of capable people that will help move the department in a positive direction.

Assistant Chief Michael Abercrombie will be interim police chief until Boaz Mayor David Dyar makes an official appointment. No date has been set on when that announcement will happen.

You can read the full Facebook page below:

I should start by saying that Boaz has always been my home and I will always consider it home. After 15 years with...

Posted by Boaz Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of...
State health leaders hold first press conference since April
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Sara Franco Tapia, 32.
Woman accused of murdering sons to be moved to jail to await hearing
Shannon Elmore was charged with murder
Woman charged with murder of Union Grove man
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Robert Clarence Barnes mugshot
DNA test leads to Boaz sexual assault arrest
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 577K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Madison County Schools make masks optional for upcoming semester