Boaz Police Chief accepts new role with ALEA

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin will leave his current role to take a job with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. His last day will be Sunday, August 1.

“While I’m excited about building new relationships within ALEA, I will certainly miss everyone that has become my family at Boaz P.D.,” Chief Gaskin said on a post on the official Boaz Police Department Facebook page.

Chief Gaskin also said that the department is full of capable people that will help move the department in a positive direction.

Assistant Chief Michael Abercrombie will be interim police chief until Boaz Mayor David Dyar makes an official appointment. No date has been set on when that announcement will happen.

You can read the full Facebook page below:

Posted by Boaz Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

