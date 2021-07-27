Deals
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Lauderdale County, according to ALEA.

Officials tell WAFF 48, 81-year-old Patricia Mashburn, of Lawrenceburg, was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving struck a 2006, Chevrolet Colorado. Mashburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado, driven by 20-year-old Nehemiah Henry, of Florence, failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign. Two passengers in the Malibu were both transported to North Alabama Medical Center with minor injuries.

ALEA said the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 43 and Lauderdale County 364 around 2:50 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

