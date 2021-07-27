Deals
Woman charged with murder of Union Grove man

Shannon Elmore was charged with murder(MCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is now charged with murder after a body was found in Union Grove over the weekend.

Marshall County deputies arrested Shannon Elmore and charged her with the murder of James Edwards Jr.

Edwards’ body was found in a home on Water Tank Road on July 24. According to deputies, Edwards’s body had ben there for several days based on the level of body decomposition.

According to his autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics, Edwards died from blunt force trauma to the head. Those results claim Elmore hit the victim in the head with a 2x4 piece of lumber.

Elmore is booked in the Marshall County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing. The Marshall County Coroners Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

