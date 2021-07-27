Woman accused of murdering sons to be moved to jail to await hearing

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A court order released on Monday, shows that a woman accused of killing her two sons will be moved to a county jail to await a hearing.

According to court documents, Sara Tapia Franco will be released from the Alabama Department of Mental Health Custody and moved to the Cullman County Jail to wait for a mental health competency hearing. No date has been set yet for the hearing.

Franco is accused of killing her two children in 2019. She faces one charge of murder and two charges for the murder of someone less than 14 years old.

The full court document is below:

