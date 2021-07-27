Temperatures rise into the high 80s with showers possible Tuesday

Mostly clear and muggy to start off this AM. Fog may become a bigger issue for commuters this morning, but at the moment it’s mostly off to the north. Temps are starting off in the middle 70s.

Temperatures will continue to heat up this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Sunshine for a good chunk of the day, but showers and storms are still in the forecast.

Heat indices will be in the triple digits starting on Wednesday and continue through Friday. With temperatures climbing into those ranges outdoor activities and labor should be limited.

We will get a break from the rain for a stretch of days, allowing things to heat up across the Valley.

The next 10 days bring sunshine, heat, humidity and eventually more rain.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.