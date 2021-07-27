Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

State rests its case in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Sheriff Mike Blakely
By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Right before the lunch break, the state told the judge that they rest their case. After several days of testimony, the defense can now call witnesses to the stand if they choose.

Tuesday morning started out with attorneys from the state’s side saying they did not feel a hearing would be necessary to further discuss a document they report was missing after their subpoena.

Special agent Rob Stewart, with the attorney general’s office, took the stand. He said Sheriff Mike Blakely deposited money in his own account meant to go into a campaign account. Stewart said Sheriff Blakely was gambling when he should have been in class during a conference. He also testified that the sheriff had been given money through a wire transfer while at a particular conference.

Agent Stewart said there was a check-in question from the Tennessee Valley Authority. He said it was for reimbursing lines on the property owned by the Sheriff’s Reserve Incorporated, and it was supposed to go to the property owner, not be deposited into the sheriff’s bank account.

During cross-examination, a defense attorney asked Stewart about card play with gambling.

Robert Tuten asked if a player’s card can record from Las Vegas without proving that individual person was gambling, and noted that’s possible. Regarding the allegation that the sheriff’s office didn’t give over all the documents, Tuten asked Agent Stewart if it’s possible Debbie Davis, the chief clerk for the sheriff’s office, made a mistake.

“How many records did you collect in this investigation?” Tuten asked.

The witness replied about a million and stated about five thousand of those were from the sheriff’s office.

“You’re not saying Blakely is guilty of a crime because Debbie Davis forgot to send a record,” Tuten questioned.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of...
State health leaders hold first press conference since April
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV

Latest News

Increase in A/C unit repairs due to heat
Huntsville AC company sees increase in calls for repairs due to extreme heat temperatures
Alabama State Trooper
Alabama State Troopers remind motorists about the Move Over Law
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense questions credibility of prosecutor’s witness Trent Willis
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time
Push to get more people vaccinated in Lauderdale County
More people are getting vaccinated, but not enough