State health leaders hold first press conference since April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will hold its first news conference since late April to discuss recent COVID-19 developments across the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is set to speak at 11 a.m. in regards to the state’s “mitigation efforts” as the disease shows a rapid resurgence.

You can watch the live stream below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.