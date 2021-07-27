Deals
State health leaders hold first press conference since April

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of the state is now at "very high risk" for COVID-19.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will hold its first news conference since late April to discuss recent COVID-19 developments across the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is set to speak at 11 a.m. in regards to the state’s “mitigation efforts” as the disease shows a rapid resurgence.

You can watch the live stream below:

