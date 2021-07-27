Prosecutors continue to call up witnesses in week 3 of Sheriff Blakely trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - More and more spectators continue to fill the courtroom benches as the third week of this complicated theft and ethics trial for Sheriff Blakely continues. On Monday, Sheriff’s Office Chief Clerk Debbie Davis was once again called up to testify regarding a receipt from one of the Vegas trips that prosecutors believe was withheld from them.

The reimbursement check was for $900, but Davis continuously said she already provided this check to the state and was not hiding anything. From previous testimony, we learned during this 2014 Vegas work trip, Blakely had another employee wire him $500 from the inmate fund.

Prosecutors asked Davis why Blakely needed the money, and if he ended up returning more than $900. Davis repeatedly said she was not on this trip and did not know how the money was spent. Blakely’s attorneys emphasized Davis never tried to conceal anything.

The state also displayed Davis’s applications to Sheriffs Office positions, to which she checked “no” to knowing any friends or family that worked there after she testified sheds known Blakely for 40 years. The last witness to take the stand today was the state’s case agent, who reiterated that checks meant for Blakely’s campaign account were deposited into his personal bank accounts.

After the jury left, the defense brought up a witness for deposition who will be going out of town. She works for the county and testified she was responsible for overpaying Blakely for a period of time, and that he paid all the money back to the county.

