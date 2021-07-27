Morgan Co. inmate indicted in the attack on a correctional officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal grand jury indicted an Alpine man on an assault charge on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis announced the indictment.

Authorities say a one-count indictment filed charges 22-year-old Lemond Lawrence Burns with assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury.

Lemond Lawrence Burns attacked Morgan County Officer Cathy Evans on April 19 when meals were being distributed.

Burns faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DOJ.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

