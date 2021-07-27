Deals
Morgan Co. inmate indicted in the attack on a correctional officer

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal grand jury indicted an Alpine man on an assault charge on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis announced the indictment.

Authorities say a one-count indictment filed charges 22-year-old Lemond Lawrence Burns with assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury.

Lemond Lawrence Burns attacked Morgan County Officer Cathy Evans on April 19 when meals were being distributed.

Read more: Sheriff’s Office says Morgan County Corrections Officer was injured by inmate accused of killing Alabama A&M student

Burns faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the DOJ.

The U.S. Secret Service investigated the case along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

