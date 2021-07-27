Deals
Madison City Schools make masks optional for upcoming school year

Madison City Schools logo
Madison City Schools logo(Madison City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools have announced that the school district will start the upcoming fall semester mask optional. This is according to an update by the school superintendent.

In the update, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, said that they plan to open Madison City Schools next week with masks being optional for students and teachers. He said that he has received several emails for and against masks in schools for the fall semester and made the decision after considering all sides.

Nichols said that, unlike last year, the school is not under a mask mandate. He did say that the school would follow the orders if they are told to mandate masks by state or local government. The school continues to monitor health information for the community and could make masks mandatory if they deem it necessary, according to Nichols.

Madison City Schools students return to the classroom next week, on August 4.

If you would like to read the update from Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, you can read that here.

