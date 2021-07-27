Deals
Little Ridge Intermediate Elementary set to open before new school year

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - In just a few weeks students will be heading back into the classroom.

Some children in Fort Payne will start the year in a brand new school: Little Ridge Intermediate School. Superintendent Brian Jett said school officials are busy preparing for the first day.

There are some final touches needed before Little Ridge Intermediate School in Fort Payne opens.

“We should have all of the asphalt, curbing and gutters completed this week. I feel really good about being in there. Teachers will start on the 3rd of August and students will begin on the 10th of August,” said Jett.

The new school will house 750 students in the third through fifth grades. Jett said face coverings will be optional, but there are additional safety measures in place.

“We also have in our facilities the ionization on all our HVAC systems that has the ability to kill all of our mold and viruses in the air,” said Jett.

The final inspection on Little Ridge Intermediate school will be on Wednesday, July 28.

