Juror related to Limestone County inmate dismissed in Blakely’s theft trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A juror was dismissed in Sheriff’s Mike Blakely’s corruption trial on Tuesday.

According to WAFF’s Madison Scarpino, a juror who had a relationship with an inmate at the jail was dismissed due to a possible conflict of interest in the case.

An inmate who testified stated that a fellow inmate had to be released in order for his partner, who was a juror, to vote Sheriff Blakely not guilty.

