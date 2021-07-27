Juror related to Limestone County inmate dismissed in Blakely’s theft trial
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A juror was dismissed in Sheriff’s Mike Blakely’s corruption trial on Tuesday.
According to WAFF’s Madison Scarpino, a juror who had a relationship with an inmate at the jail was dismissed due to a possible conflict of interest in the case.
An inmate who testified stated that a fellow inmate had to be released in order for his partner, who was a juror, to vote Sheriff Blakely not guilty.
