Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Juror related to Limestone County inmate dismissed in Blakely’s theft trial

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A juror was dismissed in Sheriff’s Mike Blakely’s corruption trial on Tuesday.

According to WAFF’s Madison Scarpino, a juror who had a relationship with an inmate at the jail was dismissed due to a possible conflict of interest in the case.

An inmate who testified stated that a fellow inmate had to be released in order for his partner, who was a juror, to vote Sheriff Blakely not guilty.

Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this trial.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of...
State health leaders hold first press conference since April
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV

Latest News

Increase in A/C unit repairs due to heat
Huntsville AC company sees increase in calls for repairs due to extreme heat temperatures
Alabama State Trooper
Alabama State Troopers remind motorists about the Move Over Law
Testimony continues in sheriff's corruption trial
Defense questions credibility of prosecutor’s witness Trent Willis
Man arrested for possession of controlled substance, charged with attempted murder of HPD officer
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking after serving prison time
Push to get more people vaccinated in Lauderdale County
More people are getting vaccinated, but not enough