Huntsville Utilities restricting roadway for tree removal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities will restrict Garth Road between Toney Drive and Jones Valley Elementary to one lane so that crews can complete work on tree removal.

The project is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 28, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. If you do plan to travel in the area, you are asked to be extremely careful as workers will be in the area.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.