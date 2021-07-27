Huntsville honored for outstanding fiber broadband deployment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville has been named a “Gig City” by the Fiber Broadband Association. Not only was the city honored, Huntsville Utilities, the Madison County Chamber, the Broadband Group and Google Fiber were also honored.

The association said that Huntsville Utilities recognized the additional need for fiber broadband in the area and took the matter into its own hands.

“For 80 years, Huntsville Utilities provided traditional utility services, but Huntsville’s city leaders knew that our smart and innovative community needed a robust technology infrastructure to stay competitive,” said Wes Kelley, President and CEO at Huntsville Utilities.

“Huntsville’s fiber initiative is truly commendable and demonstrates the value of citywide fiber networks,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at FBA.

The award was presented to each group at an awards ceremony at Fiber Connect. Fiber Connect is the leading optical fiber business event in North America.

You can learn more about the Fiber Broadband Association here.

