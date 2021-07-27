Deals
Huntsville City Schools students required to wear masks this fall

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As parents get ready to send their children back to school, students who go to a school in the Huntsville City Schools district will be required to bring an additional item with them: a mask.

School leaders are saying students, staff, and visitors will be required to mask up when inside a school building. The only exceptions are if someone is under the age of two or has a medical condition that will make wearing a mask dangerous to their health.

School board members all agreed, masks need to be worn by students, teachers, and visitors, but that decision did not sit well with everyone. Two men shared their frustrations and disagreement with the school board members and we’re escorted out of the meeting by police officers. Several others voluntarily left.

William Tunnell with the Alabama Education Association spoke WAFF 48 before the decision came down.

“Obviously with the delta variant increasing the number of cases it’s coinciding with the start of the school year, but we appreciate the board of education to stop and talk about this,” Tunnell said.

He also said with the start of this school year, they have one thing on their side, and that’s the fact that they’ve started a new school year during a pandemic before.

“We certainly will have more experience going into this school year that we sort of just had to fight our way through last year,” Tunnel said. “By this date, I would suspect that almost everybody that wanted to have a vaccine was able to get that vaccine. Nevertheless, we wanted everybody safe and taken care of. Overall no school system did things perfectly but a lot did a really good job with efforts taken to keep people safe, Huntsville City Schools was one of those.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

