Suspect in Hartselle shooting in custody

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a shooting investigation has been captured by police.

21-year-old Ivori Jalene Scales is in the custody of Hartselle Police, according to Lt. Alan McDearmond.

Scales allegedly shot the victim after a disagreement between him and the victim on Monday, July 26, according to McDearmond. The victim was shot in the arm and the leg and transported to Huntsville Huntsville and was later released.

According to Lt. McDearmond, Scales went to work after the shooting and found out the police were looking for him when he woke up the next morning.

