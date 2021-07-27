Deals
Funeral service held for retired Fort Payne Firefighter who died from COVID-19

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of people filled W.T. Wilson Funeral home to honor retired Fort Payne Firefighter Darren Westbrook.

His life was cut short after battling the COVID-19 virus for a month.

For 26 years, he served and worked at the Fort Payne Fire Department and with others in the community, like Pat Hunter.

“We lost a really good friend and good man for the Fort Payne Fire Department. I have worked with him since 2004 surveying. He was a good man, I respect him highly, and he was a man for God, and that’s the main thing in this life. He made a good impression on me and my life,” said Hunter.

Family and friends shared memories of Westbrook during the service, including retired Fort Payne Assistant Fire Chief Mike Leath.

“When he came to work with us, he ran his first call with me. As I watched him grow into the fire service and grow the fire training, it didn’t take long to know that he was going to be a great asset not only to our fire department but surrounding departments and agencies that surround us,” said Leath.

Westbrook was buried at Fischer Cemetery and leaves behind a wife and daughter.

