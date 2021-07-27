Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Florence Police arrest man after he runs from officers

(Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested Randy Harden, 44, of Florence on Monday.

Officers responded responded to a vehicle theft at the 3100 block of Huntsville Road on Monday, July 26. Florence Police found the stolen vehicle at a nearby hotel two hours later. After seeing the officers, Harden jumped from a second-story window to try and run from officers, according to police. After a brief chase, Harden was taken into custody without injuries.

Harden was taken to the Florence Police Department for questioning, he was later transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He is charged with theft of property in the first degree. Harden’s bond is set at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Ivori Jalene Scales mug
Hartselle Police looking for suspect in shooting investigation
The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the COVID-19 risk indicator dashboard. Much of...
State health leaders hold first press conference since April
Dr. Scott Harris issues COVID update from Montgomery
UA announces COVID-19 vaccination rewards for students
Boaz Municipal Court offering Amnesty Day