Florence Police arrest man after he runs from officers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department arrested Randy Harden, 44, of Florence on Monday.

Officers responded responded to a vehicle theft at the 3100 block of Huntsville Road on Monday, July 26. Florence Police found the stolen vehicle at a nearby hotel two hours later. After seeing the officers, Harden jumped from a second-story window to try and run from officers, according to police. After a brief chase, Harden was taken into custody without injuries.

Harden was taken to the Florence Police Department for questioning, he was later transported to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He is charged with theft of property in the first degree. Harden’s bond is set at $30,000.

