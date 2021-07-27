Deals
First Alert for potentially dangerous heat index values

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Isolated to widely scattered heavy rain showers and thunderstorms have developed this afternoon, some storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. 

Showers and storms should wrap up after sunset leaving us very muggy with partly cloudy skies, lows will be warm in the middle 70s with areas of patchy fog.  We will dry out for Wednesday through Friday but the high heat and humidity will be the big story.  We have put out the First Alert for potentially dangerous heat indices ranging from 100° to 107° each afternoon.  Please practice heat safety by staying hydrated and find some air conditioning to cool down. 

Strenuous outside activities should be avoided during the afternoon.  Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible over the weekend with temps staying in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

