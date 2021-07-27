Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Community gathers to watch north Alabama native compete in Olympics

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison native, Zach Harting made it to the Olympics in the 200-meter Butterfly Final to represent Team USA for the 2021 Summer Games.

On July 26, as he competed in the semifinals friends and family, gathered to watch Harting do what he loves.

Current Huntsville Swim Association Head Coach and Zach’s Former Coach, Matt Webber says he always knew Zach would make it to the Olympics one day.

“It was just a mentality of just coming in and being the best he could be and being determined. He never had a bad day of just coming in and doing the work,” says Webber.

Former Teammate, Mary Northcutt says Harting always brought positive energy to practice.

“He was definitely one of the hardest workers in the pool and not only was he one of the hardest workers, but he was one of the most fun teammates to be around,” says Northcutt.

After his semifinal performance, Harting will not be advancing onto the finals, but there are still many reasons to be proud.

“You know it’s heartbreaking to watch a dream that has been going on sort of pause. I don’t think it comes to an end for him, but it’s that’s why we love sports, there is heartbreak involved,” says Webber.

This is just the beginning for the young swimmer.

“He is still a professional, so there is the International Swim League and he starts that season. I think he will take some well-deserved time off, but they get fired up real quickly,” says Webber.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
Decatur COVID-19 Update
Decatur officials update latest on COVID-19
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics 2020
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Wrapping up SEC Media Days: Tide picked to win it all
Wrapping up SEC Media Days: Tide picked to win it all
North Alabama native, Pelicans NBA Point Guard Kira Lewis Jr. surprises his parents with a new...
North Alabama native, Pelicans NBA Point Guard Kira Lewis Jr. surprises his parents with a new home!