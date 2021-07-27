Community gathers to watch north Alabama native compete in Olympics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison native, Zach Harting made it to the Olympics in the 200-meter Butterfly Final to represent Team USA for the 2021 Summer Games.

On July 26, as he competed in the semifinals friends and family, gathered to watch Harting do what he loves.

Current Huntsville Swim Association Head Coach and Zach’s Former Coach, Matt Webber says he always knew Zach would make it to the Olympics one day.

“It was just a mentality of just coming in and being the best he could be and being determined. He never had a bad day of just coming in and doing the work,” says Webber.

Former Teammate, Mary Northcutt says Harting always brought positive energy to practice.

“He was definitely one of the hardest workers in the pool and not only was he one of the hardest workers, but he was one of the most fun teammates to be around,” says Northcutt.

After his semifinal performance, Harting will not be advancing onto the finals, but there are still many reasons to be proud.

“You know it’s heartbreaking to watch a dream that has been going on sort of pause. I don’t think it comes to an end for him, but it’s that’s why we love sports, there is heartbreak involved,” says Webber.

This is just the beginning for the young swimmer.

“He is still a professional, so there is the International Swim League and he starts that season. I think he will take some well-deserved time off, but they get fired up real quickly,” says Webber.

