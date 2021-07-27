Deals
Boaz Municipal Court offering Amnesty Day

(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Boaz Municipal Court will have an Amnesty Day on Thursday, July 29.

The event will be held at 103 Line Avenue in Boaz from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Those of you who have adjudicated court fines or court costs will have the opportunity to clear your cases. The municipal judge will accept one-half of the amount owed to the court and will forgive or remit the balance owed.

Amnesty will also be offered to people who have warrants and for those who have failed to appear. City officials say that if you have an active failure to appear warrant, you will not be arrested. Your court date will be reset and you will have the opportunity to pay one-half of any court costs and fines with a balance will be forgiven or remitted.

City officials encourage everyone with outstanding fines, court costs and failure to appear warrants to take advantage of Amnesty Day.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

