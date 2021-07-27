Athens man arrested for assault following a Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a home in Decatur following reports of a shooting investigation on July 13.

The Decatur Police Department responded to the 600-block of 11th Avenue and located a victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. According to DPD, the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital to treat his injuries.

Investigators found 34-year-old Royomone Leandre Davis, of Athens, as the suspect in connection to the shooting.

Officers arrested Davis on July 27 for first-degree assault. He was transported and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $60,000 bond.

