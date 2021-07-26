Deals
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck

Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - I-65 southbound south of U.S. 72 was shut down due to a wreck involving a state trooper on Monday.

According to ALEA, an Alabama State Trooper was assisting a disabled commercial vehicle when it was struck from behind by another vehicle forcing it to collide with the commercial vehicle. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred south of Highway 72 in Athens.

Wreck closes southbound lanes on I-65
Wreck closes southbound lanes on I-65(WAFF)

WAFF is told the trooper was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injures.

