Stronger storms possible tonight & Tuesday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered to numerous heavy rain showers and thunderstorms have developed this afternoon, some storms could produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, gusty winds, frequent lightning and even small hail. 

Showers and storms should wrap up after sunset leaving us very muggy with partly cloudy skies, lows will be warm in the middle 70s with areas of patchy fog.  Another storms day is expected for Tuesday with some storms producing gusty winds through the afternoon and evening hours. 

We will dry out for Wednesday through Friday but the high heat and humidity will be the big story.  We have put out the First Alert for potentially dangerous heat indices ranging from 100° to 107° each afternoon.  Please practice heat safety by staying hydrated and fining some air conditioning to cool down.  Strenuous outside activities should be avoided during the afternoon. 

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

