Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial resumes Monday afternoon

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone county’s long-serving Sheriff Mike Blakely is expected to be in court again Monday. The jury will be in later in the afternoon, after an unexpected development that happened last week. Normally, the jury comes into the courtroom at about 9 a.m., but on Monday they’re expected to be in around 1 p.m.

The state said they’re missing what could be a crucial report that could result in one count being dismissed. Last week, they asked for time to see if they can either find the document in their records or see if they were never given it.

Allegations of selling secret weapons to Taiwan, using inmate labor to build a secure room for a business, and a witness testifying while under the influence. Those topics, front, and center, in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial on Friday.

Testimony on Friday took an unexpected turn with one witness in particular named Brad Pullum with HIGO LLC. Pullum alleges he worked with another man named Tong Chiou to loan Sheriff Blakely about $72,000 and helped the sheriff sell his parent’s house.

Pullum testified HIGO LLC used inmate labor to build a room lined with lead so they could hold secret meetings with officials from Taiwan. During cross-examination, Sheriff Blakely’s attorneys asked questions about Pullum’s alleged addiction and asked him if he was on any medication while testifying. Pullum said yes, prescription pain medication.

As far as that document that the state is looking for, there’s a hearing scheduled for that Tuesday morning.

