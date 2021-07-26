Road work will close road in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Road 58 will be closed due to road work, according to Jackson County Public Works.

Crews will begin replacing a cross drain on Tuesday, August 3. This will affect Jackson County Road 58 between Alabama Highway 71 and County Road 61. Officials anticipate the road will only be closed for three days, depending on weather.

If you have any questions on the road closure, you are asked to call the Jackson County Public Works Office at (256) 259-6037.

You can view the full press release below:

