Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Road work will close road in Jackson County

(KEYC News Now, File)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Road 58 will be closed due to road work, according to Jackson County Public Works.

Crews will begin replacing a cross drain on Tuesday, August 3. This will affect Jackson County Road 58 between Alabama Highway 71 and County Road 61. Officials anticipate the road will only be closed for three days, depending on weather.

If you have any questions on the road closure, you are asked to call the Jackson County Public Works Office at (256) 259-6037.

You can view the full press release below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
Pulaski man killed in two-vehicle crash on Sunday

Latest News

Josh Looney named new athletic director at UNA
Josh Looney named new athletic director at UNA
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
New school to open in Fort Payne
New school to open in Fort Payne
Masks required at Huntsville City Schools
Masks required at Huntsville City Schools
Day 6 of testimony in Blakley trial
Day 6 of testimony in Blakley trial