More summer heat & humidity with the possibility of storms

By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Happy Monday! Get ready for more heat and humidity out there and get the umbrellas ready!

Areas of fog again this morning and we will see this evolve throughout the morning ride to work. Temperatures are warm once again, sitting into the low to mid-70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Fog will clear this morning leading to a mainly sunny start before more clouds and storms develop for the middle of the day. Where storms do form, we could see some more isolated flash flooding. Localized heavy rainfall could drop a quick inch of rain in some areas, maybe even more. This could lead to flooding in these areas, especially after how wet we have been over the last few weeks. Temperatures today will once again reach the 90s in most areas, with feels-like temperatures approaching 100-degrees due to the high humidity.

Tuesday will be very similar to your Monday with scattered storms, heat, humidity, and morning fog. The one difference with Tuesday is that the temperatures may stay into the upper 80s in some areas rather than widespread 90s. From there we are looking at a drier middle of the week, but the intense heat will stick around with highs on Wednesday and Thursday both hitting the low to mid-90s. By the weekend, the storm threats are back, but the heat will stick around too!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

