Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
Pulaski man killed in two-vehicle crash on Sunday

Latest News

A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
2-year-old dies after falling from escalator in Colorado mall
Shopper reacts after a two-year-old in Colorado dies falling from an escalator.
Shopper reacts to mall escalator accident involving death of 2-year-old
A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
2-year-old dies after falling over escalator at mall
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end