Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)
By Destinee Patterson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The Allens are a match in more ways than one. The Shreveport couple shares both love and kidneys.

KSLA reported that LeVar Allen served in the U.S. Navy from 1998 to 2001. His wife, Brandy Allen, says he already does so much for her and the country, but he could not just stand by when Brandy Allen was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April of 2020.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

“Instantly, I knew that I was going to [donate my kidney],” LeVar Allen said, smiling. “I love her.”

The virus had attacked Brandy Allen’s kidneys.

“By day four, I started to feel very ill. My husband took me to the hospital and they said, ‘You’re in kidney failure,’” Brandy Allen explained.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

Since that moment, Brandy Allen has been on dialysis. She has visited clinics in Shreveport; Jackson, Mississippi; and Dallas, Texas.

“It was a three to five-year waiting period,” LeVar Allen said.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

“You also get microvascular clotting, a vascular disease, from it, so you get little clots all over the place. If they happen to go to your kidney, then your kidney doesn’t get the blood supply it’s supposed to,” Dr. David Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold performed the transplant for the couple at Baylor University Medical Center earlier in early July. The couple is staying in Dallas for a few more weeks while they recover.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns at state park in Rogersville
Identity released in Joe Wheeler State Park drowning
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck in Limestone County
Alabama State Trooper involved in I-65 wreck
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Kenneth Skillern
Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe
Pulaski man killed in two-vehicle crash on Sunday

Latest News

A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
2-year-old dies after falling from escalator in Colorado mall
Shopper reacts after a two-year-old in Colorado dies falling from an escalator.
Shopper reacts to mall escalator accident involving death of 2-year-old
A toddler died after falling over an escalator at a mall.
2-year-old dies after falling over escalator at mall
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end