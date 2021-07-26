At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says at least eight people died when 22 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash during a sandstorm.

The agency says in a news release that the crashes happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh.

At least 10 other people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The highway patrol says the crashes happened during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility.

The interstate remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Our latest update on Sunday’s Millard County crash includes an update on the number of fatalities, now 8.https://t.co/P5oNefVGEC — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 26, 2021

