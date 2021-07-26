Missing boy in Lauderdale County found safe

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Investigator James Distefeno with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Skillern has been found safe.

Original: The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a boy who is reported missing.

Authorities say, six-year-old Kenneth Skillern was last seen in the Waterloo area on Sunday at approximately 11 p.m. Skillern is a white male and was last seen wearing gray shorts.

If you have any information regarding Skillern, you are asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757 or dial 911.

