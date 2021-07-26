Groups to host virtual opioid reversal training

Deals
State leaders to host virtual opioid overdose reversal training program
By Christy Grimes
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Mental Health and the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council, are teaming up with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and Walmart to host a training program and virtual reality demonstration on how to save a life by reversing an opioid overdose.

Alabama has seen an increase of drug overdoses over the last year. The state is now one of 25 with the highest increase in a 12-month period. To combat the opioid epidemic in our communities, Walmart has developed a virtual reality tool that uses Oculus headset technology to show how to save a life, that would otherwise be lost. 

The free one-hour webinar is being held on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. Click here to tune in.

