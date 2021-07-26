Deals
Decatur officials update latest on COVID-19

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur and Morgan County leaders held a COVID-19 press conference on Monday.

Mayor Tab Bowling hosted the update alongside Kelly Powers of Decatur-Morgan Hospital and Judy Smith of the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Watch the full press briefing in the video at the top of the page.

Read more coronavirus coverage from WAFF here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

