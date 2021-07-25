Sunday Morning Forecast

Another day of patchy fog to start off!

Temperatures holding in the lower to middle 70s out there will a stagnant wind.

Much like 24 hours ago we will see the heat move in for the afternoon hours with another day in the 90s. The hot and muggy stretch continues. For your Sunday, we have better chances of seeing a shower or storm pass over the Valley.

Tonight we keep low chances for rain spilling into your Monday morning and fog. Lows will dip into the 70s again overnight.

Monday and Tuesday look like more rain events across North Alabama with temperatures remaining hot and steamy.

